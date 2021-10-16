Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 793,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 436,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 399,463 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

