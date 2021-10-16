Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Shares of GRUB stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
