Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BANR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Banner by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banner by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

