Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.19.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.