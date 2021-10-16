Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.