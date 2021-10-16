Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,636 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $247,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 357.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

