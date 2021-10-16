Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

LKFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

