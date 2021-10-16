Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

