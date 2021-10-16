Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 78,866 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Unitil worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

