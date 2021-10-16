Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.01 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of The Bancorp worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,684,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $18,483,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bancorp stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.