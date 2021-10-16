Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 23,412 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.13 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.