Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

