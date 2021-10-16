Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.74.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.