Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.