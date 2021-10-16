Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

