Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 243,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,631,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 622,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,184,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $7.80 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

