Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 93,612 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 33,432.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $82,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SKM opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.