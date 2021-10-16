Bank of America Upgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Neutral

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

