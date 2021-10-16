Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.24.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

