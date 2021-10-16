Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.24.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

