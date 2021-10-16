Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:CIB opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

