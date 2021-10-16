Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NPEZF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 292,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,733. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Bam Bam Resources
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.