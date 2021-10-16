Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the September 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NPEZF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 292,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,733. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Get Bam Bam Resources alerts:

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.