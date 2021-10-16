Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Newport Asia LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

