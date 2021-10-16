BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the September 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Shares of BAESF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,334. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

