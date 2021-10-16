Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

BW stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

