Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.28 ($101.51).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.91. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

