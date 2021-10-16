Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.28 ($101.51).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.91. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

