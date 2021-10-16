B. Riley Weighs in on Radian Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

RDN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Radian Group has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 954,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

