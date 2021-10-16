B. Riley Trims Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price to $34.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

GRBK stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,825,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

