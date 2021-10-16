B. Riley Trims Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price to $34.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.
GRBK stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.03.
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,825,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
