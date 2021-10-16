B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.