Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $204.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

