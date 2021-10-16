Axa S.A. Trims Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.26% of CSG Systems International worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

