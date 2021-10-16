Axa S.A. Sells 412,200 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.