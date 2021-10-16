Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $515.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $281.02 and a twelve month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

