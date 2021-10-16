Axa S.A. Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,138,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,827,226.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,212,814 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

