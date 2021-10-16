Axa S.A. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,664 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 394,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Stephens raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.62 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

