Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Avient worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after acquiring an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Avient by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,649,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

