Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $42.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.