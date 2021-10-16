Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.30

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 2442384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.