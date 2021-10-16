Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $456,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

NYSE ACB opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

