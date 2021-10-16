Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE:ATC opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

