Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $409.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.64. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

