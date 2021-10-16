Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.66

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.66 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

