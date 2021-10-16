Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.66

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.66 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.
ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.
In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
