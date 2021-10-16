ATB Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$58.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

