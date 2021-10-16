ATB Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$58.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.
About AKITA Drilling
Featured Article: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.