Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 95.7% in September

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ALPMY stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

