Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.
Shares of AIZ opened at $162.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $29,415,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
