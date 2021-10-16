Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $162.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $29,415,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

