Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $163.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.23. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

