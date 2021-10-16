ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,375.82.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

