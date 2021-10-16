ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on ASMIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.91. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722. ASM International has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $448.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

