Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $204.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 325682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.64).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.45.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

