Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.22.

NYSE ASH opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

