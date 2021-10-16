Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Short Interest Down 56.0% in September

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

ARRWU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.