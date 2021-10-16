Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) versus Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Arko alerts:

This table compares Arko and Weis Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 70.14 Weis Markets $4.11 billion 0.35 $118.92 million N/A N/A

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02% Weis Markets 2.66% 9.37% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arko and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Volatility & Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arko beats Weis Markets on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.